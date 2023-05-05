Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer drops on weekdays, Salman Khan starrer disappoints

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 has done a decent business at the box office in its first weekend. Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan disappoints in its second week.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Ponniyin Selvan 2

MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 2 took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 80.50 crore in its first weekend, and on its fourth day, the movie entered the 100 crore club, taking the four-day total to Rs. 103.75 crore. It showed a major drop on Tuesday, and on Wednesday and Thursday, the collection came to single digits.

On Thursday, it collected Rs. 6.60 crore taking the one week collection to Rs. 128.60 crore (all languages). In Hindi, the film has collected Rs. 11.40 crore which is average.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 in its first week had collected Rs. 175.60 crore, so of course, PS 2 is quite behind. The lifetime collection of PS 1 was Rs 266.54 crore, and it looks like PS 2 won’t be able to surpass that collection. For now, the lifetime collection of the film looks like around Rs. 150-170 crore.

Also Read: Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in its second week collected Rs. 15.9 crore, taking the total to Rs. 106.05 crore. The collection is surely disappointing as to become a hit the movie should have been stable at the box office in its second week, but that didn’t happen. For now, it looks like it will end its theatrical run around Rs. 110 crore.

Well, both PS 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have to face a tough competition from the new release The Kerala Story. The movie has opened well, and while the reviews are mixed, it is expected to take the box office by storm.

Also Read:Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    


 

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chiyaan Vikram Jayam Ravi Karthi Trisha Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia & Chiranjeevi Start Shooting The Next Schedule In Kolkata!
MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia is having a busy 2023 as she is busy swiping between her projects. After wrapping up a...
CUTE! Burak Deniz is vibing on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s song from Andaz Apna Apna; netizens say, “Even if he is not understanding anything still the way he is enjoying”
MUMBAI : Turkish actor Burak Deniz is in India to attend the FICCI Frame 2023. He was recently spotted at the event...
Fantastic! From Aishwarya Sharma to Niharika Chouksey, these actresses got a superb break after they quit their previous shows
MUMBAI : Television as a medium is ever changing. While the show’s makers keep introducing new twists and turns in the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manjiri announces the truth in front of the Goenkas
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer drops on weekdays, Salman Khan starrer disappoints
MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 2 took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 80.50 crore in its first weekend,...
Wow! Daisy Shah to be a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia & Chiranjeevi Start Shooting The Next Schedule In Kolkata!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia & Chiranjeevi Start Shooting The Next Schedule In Kolkata!
Burak Deniz
CUTE! Burak Deniz is vibing on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s song from Andaz Apna Apna; netizens say, “Even if he is not understanding anything still the way he is enjoying”
Natasha Dalal
Wow! All eyes for Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal as she grabs attention in her hot avatar at a concert
Such stories are not made
Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on IB71, “Such stories are not made, but it is important to tell such stories”
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Must Read! Shifting of release dates creates confusion for fans, why aren't makers of Jawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other movies officially announcing it?
nushka Sharma to make her Cannes
Wow! Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut, will be honoring ‘Women in Cinema’ along with Titanic actress Kate Winslet