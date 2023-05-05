Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer drops on weekdays, Salman Khan starrer disappoints

MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 2 took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 80.50 crore in its first weekend, and on its fourth day, the movie entered the 100 crore club, taking the four-day total to Rs. 103.75 crore. It showed a major drop on Tuesday, and on Wednesday and Thursday, the collection came to single digits.

On Thursday, it collected Rs. 6.60 crore taking the one week collection to Rs. 128.60 crore (all languages). In Hindi, the film has collected Rs. 11.40 crore which is average.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 in its first week had collected Rs. 175.60 crore, so of course, PS 2 is quite behind. The lifetime collection of PS 1 was Rs 266.54 crore, and it looks like PS 2 won’t be able to surpass that collection. For now, the lifetime collection of the film looks like around Rs. 150-170 crore.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in its second week collected Rs. 15.9 crore, taking the total to Rs. 106.05 crore. The collection is surely disappointing as to become a hit the movie should have been stable at the box office in its second week, but that didn’t happen. For now, it looks like it will end its theatrical run around Rs. 110 crore.

Well, both PS 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have to face a tough competition from the new release The Kerala Story. The movie has opened well, and while the reviews are mixed, it is expected to take the box office by storm.

