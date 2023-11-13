Must read! Why Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any spy or cop universe films?

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry. Over the time with her amazing acting contribution, the actor has proved his versatility and created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

As we all know, Rohit Shetty cop Universe and Yash Raj films Spy universe are the talk of the town. We can see many new names getting added with these two universe of Indian cinema. Recently, we have seen Emraan Hashmi in the new name who has joined as the main villain in the spy with the movie Tiger 3. On the other hand, we have heard actors like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor getting added with the upcoming cop Universe movie Singam Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Unfortunately, on the other hand, we cannot see actor Shahid Kapoor being the choice for any of these movies. Indeed, it will be a treat to watch the actor Shahid Kapoor being a part of such a big branded universe.

Definitely, we would love to see the actor as the spy in any of these spy Universe movie. Also, we would love to see him as a fearless cop in any Rohit Shetty cop Universe movies.

