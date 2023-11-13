Must read! Why Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any spy or cop universe films?

In spite of being one of the versatile actors, Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any cop or spy world movies. What do you think can be the reason?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 06:00
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry. Over the time with her amazing acting contribution, the actor has proved his versatility and created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

As we all know, Rohit Shetty cop Universe and Yash Raj films Spy universe are the talk of the town. We can see many new names getting added with these two universe of Indian cinema. Recently, we have seen Emraan Hashmi in the new name who has joined as the main villain in the spy with the movie Tiger 3. On the other hand, we have heard actors like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor getting added with the upcoming cop Universe movie Singam Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Unfortunately, on the other hand, we cannot see actor Shahid Kapoor being the choice for any of these movies. Indeed, it will be a treat to watch the actor Shahid Kapoor being a part of such a big branded universe.

Also read Really! When Aishwarya Rai called herself “My Name is Not Khan; I’m Bachchan for all seasons”

Definitely, we would love to see the actor as the spy in any of these spy Universe movie. Also, we would love to see him as a fearless cop in any Rohit Shetty cop Universe movies.

What do you think what can be the reason of the actor Shahid Kapoor not being a part of any of these movies? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read Must Read! Check out the list of actors who have temples dedicated to them

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor fans Shahid Kapoor Movies Shahid Kapoor News Rohit Shetty Yash Raj Films Spy universe Cop Universe Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates Rakesh Roshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Here are the times Junglee actress Pooja Sawant raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI :Over the time actress Pooja Sawant with her series and characters has been grabbing the attention of the fans,...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Barkha warns Malti Devi about Anupama’s power
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Pariva Praniti on how to make things easy for women, “Let them be and let them do whatever the hell they want to do”
MUMBAI : TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kimaya commits suicide, Viren suffers from heart attack
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kavya: Wow! Kavya and Adhiraj realise their feelings for each other
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up if he will make a comeback in Anupamaa or not, reveals he misses shooting with Apara Mehta and Rupali Ganguly and much more
MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Aman Maheshwari recently entered Dangal TV's show Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. The...
Recent Stories
Pooja Sawant
Sexy! Here are the times Junglee actress Pooja Sawant raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pooja Sawant
Sexy! Here are the times Junglee actress Pooja Sawant raised temperature with her hotness
Joe
OMG! Joe Jonas responded to the rumours of his estranged wife Sophie Turner's PDA with a new partner
Tiger
Tiger 3 review! Action sequences and few surprises are the only driving factor of this Spy Universe thriller
Aamir
Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao
Angad
Exclusive! Child actor Angad Maholay to be seen in Vash Hindi remake
Tiger
Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan?