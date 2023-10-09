OMG! Gadar 2 fame Ameesha Patel makes shocking revelations about Hrithik Roshan; Was 'very disturbed' following a series of flops after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Actress Ameesha Patel of Gadar 2 claims that Hrithik Roshan experienced mental and emotional anguish as a result of being labeled a "one-film wonder" after his subsequent films, which had a poor box office performance following Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, failed miserably.
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, the star of the patriotic action movie Gadar 2, is enjoying the success of the movie, which has earned more than Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office. With Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the actress had one of the most significant acting debuts ever. She also appeared in a number of movies.

Hrithik Roshan had to deal with a string of failures, but Ameesha Patel experienced some mixed outcomes following Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He was working with directors like Yash Raj Films (Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon), Subhash Ghai (Yaadein), and others at the time, but this was still the case. However, Hrithik Roshan did not enjoy any of the films. The actor had established himself as a star and a gifted performer from the very first film.

Ameesha Patel stated during an appearance on Siddharth Kannan's show that she and Hrithik Roshan would stay in touch a lot during that time. They were totally confused as to what attracted to the audience. She was reported to have said, "And I think, we used to always talk about it like do you even understand the dynamics? On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this?" 

Hrithik Roshan was upset after being called a one-film wonder, according to Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha Patel claimed that she felt at ease when she learned that Rakesh Roshan was preparing Koi Mil Gaya for Hrithik Roshan. She claimed to be confident of its great success.

Koi Mil Gaya was a huge success and even had a follow-up. She asserted that the popularity of films like Pathaan and Gadar 2 has shown that there is no age limit for celebrities. People refer to an actor's return after a brief hiatus for personal or professional reasons as a comeback, she said. 

She appears as Sakina in Gadar 2, where she is now a mother to an adult Jeetay played by Utkarsh Sharma.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit:- Bollywoodlife 

Sunny Deol Tara Singh Ameesha Patel Sakina Utkarsh Sharma Gadar Gadar 2 box office Manish Wadhwa TV News Movie News Anurag Kashyap TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 21:45

