OMG! Netizens call Malaika Arora ‘Kaamwali Bai’ for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora was recently papped in the city as she was on her way to the gym and looks like some of the viewers were quite unhappy with her choice of clothing.

Malaika Arora opted for a well-fitting tie-dye co-ord set which is just the right choice for a productive day at the gym. The sports br* had thin straps and a deep neckline which was topped with T-back cut. The bottoms, on the other hand, had a high-waist pattern with light ocean blue dye patches all over. Mala was seen wearing a simple surgical grey mask which stood in contrast with her overall colour coordinated look. She tied her hair up in a simple manner and was seen pulling off a bare, no-makeup look.

Even though Malaika Arora’s look was appreciated by a bunch of people in the comments section, there were a few netizens who resorted to merciless trolling.

“Arjun k hi maze hai ”, a comment read. Trolling Malaika’s look in the video, a comment said, “Kamwali baii”.

“Aunty no 1”, another distasteful comment said. One of the netizens was also seen comparing Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi’s pap shots as they said, “Nora be like- me kiya kru job chhod du”

Malaika has lately been in the news for her romantic relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been quite vocal about their affection for each other and their fans also seem to love seeing them together. The love birds previously dropped a series of pictures from their Maldives holiday and the clicks were mesmerizing, to say the least.

