Oops Moment! Ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan spotted together, netizens call it a DISASTER

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are rumoured to have dated each other during Love Aaj Kal before they parted their ways, however, the Kartik Aaryan is currently basking the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-starring Kaira Advani and Tabu

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 10:36
MUMBAI: Ex-lovers Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together at an event. As the two came face-to-face on the red carpet, they exchanged pleasantries. When they tried to walk off, the shutterbugs insisted they pose together. Kartik and Sara couldn't help but give in to their demands. However, they maintained some distance between them. The awkwardness on their faces was quite visible.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Soon after the pics went viral, netizens started pouring in their reactions. "How awkwardly they are seeing each other," one netizen wrote. Another one commented, "Why @saraalikhan95 gives so much attitude??? To kartik Pls watch bhulaiya mam Then apko pata chalea @kartikaaryan ka stardom King."

However, there were many shippers who were elated to see them together. "I knew they were always made for each other," one wrote while another followed, "Long waited for this oh my godddddd ????? my sartik."

On the work front, Kartik is busy with the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated to release on 20th May 2022. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture. Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next and Gaslight.

Latest Video