Really! Anurag Kashyap reveals how people judged him for the kind of films he made, “the critics used to be like, 'what kind of a guy is this?”

In a recent interview with a news portal, Anurag said how he struggled to get his films in theaters and how people questioned his morality for the kind of films he made.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Anurag Kashyap

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap is one of the most talented filmmakers in the industry. His films like Black Friday, Dev D, etc have been embroiled in controversy but were critically acclaimed nonetheless. In fact his debut film Paanch never even made it to the theaters due to censorship issues. In a recent interview with a news portal, Anurag said how he struggled to get his films in theaters and how people questioned his morality for the kind of films he made.

Also Read-What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”

Speaking of his films Anurag said, “I never would have made money on it because I was not the producer. Even if the film would've made money, I wouldn't have because as a debut director, I was just grateful that my film got made. But the film never came out. And it's not in my hand. Producers have to release it.”

He added when That Girl in Yellow Boots came out, “They used to question my morality and my character after watching my films. At that time, the critics used to be like, 'what kind of a guy is this?' when Yellow Boots came out.”

Also Read-Must Read! Anurag Kashyap reveals Saif Ali Khan refused to read Bombay Velvet while Hrithik Roshan chased it for 2 years

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-PinkVilla 


 

Anurag Kashyap Dev D Gangs Of Wasseypur Raman Raghav 2.0 Black Friday Shaitan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
Exclusive! “Whenever I do all these kinds of scenes, I start crying” Amrapali Gupta talks about her character’s motives and doing death scenes on Meet- Badlegi Duniya ki Reet
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Surekha makes a shocking comment, Manjiri feels ashamed
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!
MUMBAI: Numerous actors aspire to take center stage in Hindi Films, and with the rise of OTT platforms, the prospects...
Katha Ankahee: Oh no! Viaan and Katha get caught by the police
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Aww! Munawar Faruqui reveals the shocking reason why he cannot ever make fun of Shah Rukh Khan; read to know more
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Akshay
What! Akshay Kumar charges whooping 95 Crores for his return to the franchise with 'Welcome to the Jungle'?
Girija
Exclusive! “I have found a new bunch of friends and they are like my family now”, Girija Oak on working with the five actresses of Jawan
Raveena
What! Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after the shoot of song Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay Kumar wrapped up
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Said Ali Khan after losing National Award to him
Aaliyah
Wow! Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi reveals details about Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's home studio