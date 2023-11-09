Really! Anurag Kashyap reveals how people judged him for the kind of films he made, “the critics used to be like, 'what kind of a guy is this?”

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap is one of the most talented filmmakers in the industry. His films like Black Friday, Dev D, etc have been embroiled in controversy but were critically acclaimed nonetheless. In fact his debut film Paanch never even made it to the theaters due to censorship issues. In a recent interview with a news portal, Anurag said how he struggled to get his films in theaters and how people questioned his morality for the kind of films he made.

Speaking of his films Anurag said, “I never would have made money on it because I was not the producer. Even if the film would've made money, I wouldn't have because as a debut director, I was just grateful that my film got made. But the film never came out. And it's not in my hand. Producers have to release it.”

He added when That Girl in Yellow Boots came out, “They used to question my morality and my character after watching my films. At that time, the critics used to be like, 'what kind of a guy is this?' when Yellow Boots came out.”

Credit-PinkVilla



