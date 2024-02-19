Relief! Rajkumar Santoshi gets bail after being sentenced to jail for 10 cheques bouncing case, filmmakers lawyer issues statement

MUMBAI: Recently, the entertainment industry was left in shock when Hindi film director Rajkumar Santoshi was given two years jail sentence by Gujarat's Jamnagar court and fined by the local court in Jamnagar in a cheque bounce case. Santoshi has been slapped with a double fine than the amount of cheque which bounced. A local businessman had moved court in this case. Santoshi is the maker of some superhit Hindi films like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. He was in need of money for making films, following which, his friend and Jamnagar based businessman Ashok Lal had given him Rs. 1 crore as loan.

Santoshi has been asked to pay double the amount borrowed to complainant Ashol Lal, a businessman. Santoshi was also given a 30 day stay order by the court to challenge the verdict. The Damini director’s legal representative said, “The court has granted Mr Santoshi bail and stayed its judgment for 30 days, allowing us time to appeal at a higher forum." The lawyer highlighted the lack of documentary evidence from the prosecution to substantiate the claim that Santoshi had taken any money. Furthermore, it was revealed that the prosecution acknowledged a third party had collected the funds from the complainant.”

He further continued, “In return, the third party had provided altered eleven cheques of Rs.10 lakh each, which Mr Santoshi was not aware of. The magisterial court overlooked these facts and ruled against us. Therefore, on the ground of invalid and false claims, alterations that happened in the cheques, and the fact that the complainants do not want to present or call in the said third party who had collected the money Mr Santoshi does not know. So we shall appeal at a higher forum with the above-highlighted points and even more.”

Lal’s lawyer Piyush Bhojani stated, “The Bollywood veteran applied to transfer the case to a Mumbai court, contested by the complainant. The sessions court directed that all cases against Santoshi be heard in Jamnagar.”

Meanwhile Santoshi who has given the film industry some blockbuster films, was supposed to direct Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol’s film Lahore 1947.

