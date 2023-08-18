Relief! Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa auction plea withdrawn by Bank Of Baroda citing ‘technical reasons’

MUMBAI:Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. Now the actor whose film Gadar 2 hits theaters today, has made a shocking revelation about friendship in the film industry. 

Recently there was news that Sunny’s Mumbai villa would be auctioned due to non payment of dues amounting to a whopping Rs 56 crores. The actor who was recently seen in the films Gadar 2, now has some huge relief as the State Owned Bank Of Baroda has now withdrawn the auction. They issued a statement that read, “Corrigendum to e-auction notice with regards to sale auction notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons”

The property of Sunny Deol that is located at Gandhigram Road in Juhu, Mumbai houses the Sunny Super Sound owned by the Gadar 2 actor. The studio has helped with the post production work of some of the biggest films of BOllywood. A lot of premiers and screenings have also been held there.

The Bank’s decision to withdraw the auction within 24 hours of its issuing the statement, has left many wondering.

