Sad News! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 again

The actor shared his picture with a witty caption, “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se Nahi raha Gaya,” and added a laughing emoji towards the end. Just after that his fans started sending prayers and wishes for his recovery.
MUMBAI: Also Read: Interesting! Kartik Aaryan says, “Koi mujhse bhi puchega”, when reacting to one of the rumours about him

Kartik Aaryan recently broke the long running dry spell over the Bollywood Box-office with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and was praised for his performance in the movie. The horror-comedy also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

The film turned out to be a massive success and also crossed the 100 crore mark. Now, Kartik took to his social media and announced to his fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second time the actor was entrapped by the Coronavirus.

 

 

The actor shared his picture with a witty caption, “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se Nahi raha Gaya,” and added a laughing emoji towards the end. Just after that his fans started sending prayers and wishes for his recovery.

A user wrote, “Get well soon my boyyyyy @TheAaryanKartik….sending u lots of love and positivity. U will be fine very soon,” Another user tweeted, “Don’t worry Rooh Baba ...ulb fine, you really need rest after the hectic promotional schedule.”

Aaryan will next star in the remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) and is titled, ‘Shehzada’. The will be reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

We too wish the actor a speedy recovery and hope that he soon resumes work in his full glory.

Also read: Surprising! This is what Kartik Aaryan has to say about his hike in fees post the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

