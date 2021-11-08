SCOOP! Did Salman Khan give Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s roka a miss due to this reason?

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s alleged upcoming wedding has been a hot topic in the media recently. There are several new reports that come out every other day regarding their wedding dates, venues, guest list, wedding attire and what not. And now it seems like there is an addition to that list.

The recent reports suggest that during the Diwali festivities, Vicky and Katrina had a hush-hush private roka ceremony at Katrina’s close friend and Ek Tha Tiger director, Kabir Khan’s residence. The report states that the ceremony was attended by a few close friends of the couple and their respective families. While from Vicky’s side, his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal were present, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif were reportedly in attendance from the bride’s side.

Now since Salman Khan is an old and close friend of Katrina, the rumours state that even he was invited to the ceremony. But the actor gave it a miss. Since the roka was reportedly on the day of Diwali, Salman was spotted attending his brother Sohail Khan’s Diwali bash, and reports suggest that due to an alleged conflict that occurred between Salman and Kabir during the shoot of Tubelight, Salman felt a bit awkward in going to his house.

Reportedly, Salman and Kabir sorted out their differences when Kabir’s wife Mini Mathur played the mediator but reports suggest that maybe there are still some apprehensions between the two. While neither Katrina or Vicky commented on their roka ceremony, a close friend of theirs confided to a media portal saying, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.”

