“She has lost her dressing sense”, say Netizens as they troll Surveen Chawla on her attire for an event

MUMBAI: Actress Surveen Chawla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses, not only in the Bollywood industry but also on digital platforms.

The actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Netflix web series titled Rana Naidu.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest pictures and the posts of the actress and it was yesterday when she was spotted during the trailer launch of her web series and this video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet.

The fans were not keeping calm and praising the actress for her appearance and praising her dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that this is not at all an appropriate dress for an event, many people are saying that the actress has lost her dressing sense.

Also few are expressing their opinions considering this a kind of nudity.

