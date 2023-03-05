Shocking! “Yeh dono toh papa aur beti lag rahe hain”, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur get trolled as they are clicked together

Actors Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur are getting some unhealthy comments with the regards to the latest video which is getting viral all over internet. Have a look at the comments.
Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: One of the most love actors of the Bollywood industry, Sunny Singh is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, which also has Avneet Kaur in the leading roles. We have seen many pictures from the sets as they enjoy the wrap of the movie. 

Recently, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur got clicked at the airport and the video is getting viral all over the internet. While some fans are praising this new pair of B-town, some are trolling them. 

As we see, many suggest that they look like father and daughter. Some also consider them as a brother-sister duo. Netizens express that they are a mismatch. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens and how do you like this new pair? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

