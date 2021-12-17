SPECTACULAR! Anushka Sharma shares amazing pictures from South Africa

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make up one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The audience absolutely loves their chemistry and the two are always extremely vocal about their love and appreciation for each other on their social media. In the past, we have seen Anushka making sure to support her hubby during the matches. This time too the actress has joined Virat for his tour in South Africa. Anushka shared a gorgeous clip of South Africa to give her fans a glimpse of her trip.

Anushka Sharma has shared pictures on her social media platform. In the picture, one can see a picturesque location in South Africa. It was a shot of a beautiful lake with greenery all around. The actress is surely spending gala time with her family in an exotic location.

A few days back, Virat and Anushka along with their toddler Vamika were spotted at Mumbai’s airport. On being surrounded by paparazzi on their arrival at the airport, Virat requested them to not click Vamika, who was strapped around Anushka’s body. Anushka also stepped out of the scene to avoid being clicked and had her back faced towards the paps.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be producing two films Mai and Qala which are slated to release next year.

