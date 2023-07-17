Spotted! Jahnvi Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal visit Arjun Kapoor's home

Arjun Kapoor hosted a few near and dear ones at his residence, while girlfriend Malaika Arora is holidaying in Baku. Among them were actor-sister Janhvi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, actor Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal.
MUMBAI : Arjun Kapoor hosted a few near and dear ones at his residence, while girlfriend Malaika Arora is holidaying in Baku. Among them were actor-sister Janhvi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, actor Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Janhvi and Shikhar were spotted leaving in the same car. Janhvi also seemed to avoid the paparazzi. Both of them were twinning in white. A paparazzo account shared a pictures of the rumoured couple post the get together on Instagram. It shows Janhvi in a short white dress and Shikhar in a white shirt, seated in the same car. Janhvi tried to move a bit towards the window, which had a window shield in order to avoid the cameras.

Varun Dhawan was in a printed blue shirt and was accompanied by wife-designer Natasha Dalal. She was in a white crop top and black pants.

On Sunday, Arjun had also shared a few pictures of him posing in his balcony. He had captioned them, “Just gotta be Grateful sometimes Sunday musings.” Meanwhile, Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora is on a vacation with friends in Baku. She has been sharing several stunning pictures of herself from the Azerbaijan capital.

Arjun was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He has two films in pipeline: The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh. The release dates of the films are awaited.

Janhvi and Varun are currently busy with the promotions of their film, Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 21. The trailer also showed a holocaust scene which left the audience wondering about the plot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


 

