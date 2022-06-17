Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced

MUMBAI: The next film of superstar Rajinikanth has been titled Jailer. Sun Pictures announced its title on social media with a concept poster. They wrote, “#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer.”

The upcoming Tamil film marks the actor's maiden collaboration with director Nelson Dilip Kumar. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.

Have a look.

Also read Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

Fans took to the comments section to ask if Jailer would also be a single location film, like Nelson’s last outing Beast, which was predominantly shot inside a mall. Fans wondered if Jailer would be ‘filmed completely inside a prison’. One Twitter user wrote, “Nelson is taking up another biggest task of handling a star in a single location/major portions to be shot in single location… Let #Jailer have a strong villain to fight.”

Rajinikanth was last seen in the Tamil film Annaatthe. The movie, which was also produced by Sun Pictures, featured actors Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena, and Jagapathi Babu.

After the release of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth, in a post via voice-based social media platform Hoote, spoke about how Annaatthe was signed.The film is directed by Siva, who had collaborated with Rajinikanth for the first time. It was after seeing Siva’s film Viswasam that Rajinikanth said he wanted to work with the filmmaker.

Of late, films from the South industry have been making waves after titles like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 broke box-office records. This has led to a surge in pan-India films.

Also read Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times