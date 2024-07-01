Surprising! Do you Know? AR Rahman converted from Hinduism to Islam; Here’s why?

MUMBAI: AR Rahman is among the most well-known and significant musicians in the world, both in India and elsewhere. Numerous honors were conferred upon him, such as a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, two Academy, two Grammy, six National Film Awards, and many more. His life and music have been influenced by his spiritual and religious convictions, which are likewise well-known.

However, were you aware that AR Rahman was not a Muslim by birth? He was born into a Hindu family and went by Dileep Kumar at first. Following the passing of his father, a composer of music, he, together with his mother and three sisters, converted to Islam at the age of 23. Let's have a look at what made him convert to Islam. How did he go from being Dileep Kumar to become AR Rahman? What impact did his faith have on his career and music?

When AR Rahman was just nine years old, his father, RK Shekhar, passed away. He was forced to take on the burden of providing for his family by working as an arranger and keyboard player for different composers. In the music business, he also encountered numerous difficulties and obstacles that led him to doubt his identity and purpose.

Islam, which he was introduced to by some of his friends and his mother's family, provided him with the answers. The teachings of Qadiri Islam, a Sufi order that emphasizes harmony, love, and peace, had a special influence on him. Islam's mysticism and spirituality also drew him in because they spoke to his artistic preferences.

Along with his mother and sisters, he decided to become Muslim, and he adopted the name Allah Rakha Rahman, which means "the merciful and compassionate one." He declared that he did not want to force his opinions on anyone else and that this was a personal decision. He added that Islam offered him a feeling of peace of mind, direction, and balance in his life.

AR Rahman's musical versatility and style remained unaffected by his conversion to Islam. He kept composing music for movies in a variety of languages and genres and collaborated with vocalists and composers from diverse backgrounds and religions. In several of his compositions, he also used Islamic musical themes like the call to prayer, the Quranic recitation, and Sufi devotional melodies.

He stated that his inspiration to write positive, upbeat, and worldwide music came from his faith. He added that he spread his message of harmony and love via music and utilized it as a means of expressing his thankfulness to God. He declared that he wished to use music for good, considering it a gift from God.

Additionally, he mentioned that prayer played a significant role in his life and that it kept him modest and focused. He claimed to have fasted during Ramadan and offered five times a day of prayer. He claimed that fasting and prayer kept him away from bad influences and provided him strength and discipline.

AR Rahman's fame and worldwide renown did not suffer from his conversion to Islam. He made history in 2009 by becoming the first Indian to win two Academy Awards for his song and score from the movie Slumdog Millionaire. For the same movie, he also received two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2011, he received another Oscar nomination for his song from the movie 127 Hours.

In addition, he worked with a wide range of prominent musicians and international icons, including Dido, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Sting, and MIA. In addition, he gave performances at a number of esteemed locations and occasions, including the United Nations, the White House, the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, and the Oscars. In addition, he received numerous honors and distinctions, including the Polar Music Prize, the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and the Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Along with being a global ambassador for peace and goodwill, he also used his music and notoriety to promote a variety of social and humanitarian concerns, including women's empowerment, the environment, health, and education. In addition, he established the AR Rahman Foundation, whose mission is to give impoverished kids access to high-quality education and opportunity.

AR Rahman's personal journey, his musical vision, and his societal objective are all reflected in his faith. He is a real-life example of how music and faith can bring people together and transcend boundaries. For millions of fans worldwide, he is an inspiration and a true legend.

