Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker gets slammed by Rangoli because they mocked Kangana's demolished house, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Rangoli Chandel never leaves a chance to speak for her and her sister Kangana Ranaut, she was seen slamming Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker in her latest post on Instagram. After Bombay High Court held that the demolition of Kangana’s property in Pali Hill was ‘illegal and high-handed’, Rangoli hit out at these actresses for mocking Kangana. “One thing I can't ignore and want to say - when we were going through the most difficult time as a family I was deeply hurt to see B grade actors like Swara and Taapsee mocked and laughed at Kangana's demolished house. They even went on to call the demolition legal.”

Rangoli went on to state that while she can get into a legal battle with Taapsee and Swara, it is Kangana who stopped her from doing so. “I can actually drag them to court but Kangana does not want any action against them. People please watch out for these frustrated, jealous and simply B-grade women, don't believe anything they endorse about Kangana.”

Reacting to Bombay High Court’s verdict on her plea challenging the demolition of her office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kangana had shared on Twitter, “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

