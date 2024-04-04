The Sabarmati Report: Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in this new photo shoot

When talking about Raashii Khanna, one of the cast members, the actress has been getting a lot of attention due to her last movie 'Yodha'. Now the actress is here to impress us once again in this upcoming movie and we cannot wait to see her performance.
MUMBAI: ‘The Sabarmati Report’ garnered a lot of attention from the audience since the time it was announced. The movie is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The announcement of the movie made quite a wave amongst the audience. Mainly the curiosity about this movie was because of the actors featured and the story of the movie.

Earlier, the makers released the much-awaited teaser of the movie in which they got to see how the movie is based on what took place in Sabarmati Express on 27 Feb 2002. The teaser is out and the audience is very much intrigued by it as it is going to show an aspect of Godhra incident. The teaser also shows how the media did not reveal the entire truth to the public.

The movie will show the entire truth of the investigation it seems and will surely put out some facts which the public in general weren’t aware of. The movie is directed by Ranjan Chandel and stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The movie will hit the theatres on 3rd May this year.

Now the actress is getting more attention due to her latest photo shoot as the pictures looking lovely. Check out the pictures below:

Raashii Khanna looks really amazing in these pictures and we can expect a really good performance in the upcoming movie, ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Talking about Vikrant Massey, he gained immense love and recognition after his last release ‘12th Fail’ which was directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

What do you think about this movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

