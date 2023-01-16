These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time

Today, we bring you a list of Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in no time, either because of tragic deaths, compatibility issues or infidelity. 
 
MUMBAI: As we all know, there is a saying that the institution of marriage is not easy to be in, especially in today’s times as the divorce rates in our country are increasing day by day.

This falls true, especially in the Bollywood industry where couples do get divorced in a very short span of time, owing to compatibility issues, or infidelity; there is always news on the separation of a couple from B- Town.

Taking a decision of getting separated is never easy as one gets emotionally drained and needs a lot of courage and strength to take the step. There is a saying that marriages are made in Heaven but when it becomes “Hell” for the couple, the right decision is to get out of it.

But being a celebrity, this step is not easy as the media glare and social media questions don't stop and the work profile takes a backseat. The only thing that is spoken about is the separation which is not a good thing for any couple to go through.

Today, we bring you the list of Bollywood couples whose marriages ended within no time, and the phrase “happily ever after” remained only a line for them. 

Check out the list below:

1 Mukesh Agarwal and Rekha

Rekha and Mukesh got married in the year 1990, but within no time, Mukesh suffered from depression in 1991, and committed suicide, leaving a note behind, saying that no one is responsible for his death. The couple were married only for 12 months.

2. Kishore Kumar and Yogita Bali

Kishor Kumar married Yogita Bali in 1976 and she was his third wife. But the couple decided to separate as Yogita had fallen in love with Mithun Chakraborty who she, later on, got married to, post the separation.  The two were married only for two years.

3. Karan Singh Gill and Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat once admitted that she was forcefully pushed into marriage and she never wanted to talk about it as it was a very painful time for her. The actress was married to a pilot Karan Singh Gill but within a year, the two separated and the reason is still unknown. They were only married for 12 months.

4. Samrat Dahal and Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala got married to businessman Samrat Dahal in the year 2010. But within no time, problems began to crop up and they decided to part ways in the year 2012. Manisha was frustrated in the marriage and hence decided to end it.  The couple were married for two years.

5. Sajid Nadiadwala and Divya Bharti

Ace director Sajid Nadiadwala fell in love with Divya Bharti on the sets of the film Shola Aur Shabnam and the couple got married in the year 1992. But within a year, Divya fell off her balcony ( as per reports) and passed away. Their marriage lasted for 11 years, and it had a tragic ending.

6. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira tied the knot in the year 2014, but within a short span of time, problems began to crop up and they ended their marriage within 11 months of coming together. Reports suggest that Pulkit's closeness with Yami was the reason for their separation.

7. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin

Anurag and Kalki were in a relationship for many years and they decided to get married in the year 2011. But, things didn’t work out for them and they got separated in the year 2013. Their marriage lasted for 2 years.

8. Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena

The couple got married in the year 2015 but within no time, there were problems and they couldn’t get along. Hence, they got separated in the year 2018. Their marriage only lasted for 3 years.

These are the few couples in Bollywood whose marriages ended in a short span of time, owing to various issues. 









