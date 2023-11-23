Trolled! Alia Bhatt is getting brutally trolled for her outfit, netizens say, "worst dressed"

Alia Bhatt is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense for an event, check out the comments below.
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today's time. No doubt, fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of the actress. Now, there is a video of the actress getting viral all over the internet where she was seen grabbing attention not only for her fashion statement but also for negative comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

As we see, Alia Bhatt is looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous in her outfit as she has marked her presence in the event last night. She had definitely given some major fashion statement. On one side, fans are praising and appreciating the actress for her dressing and her fashionable shoes, whereas many are trolling the actress and giving her some negative comments with regards to her appearance.

As we can see, many are expressing that they are not at all happy with dressing style of Alia Bhatt. Also, people are saying the shoes are very weird, and how she must have forgotten to zip her dress from the back. Also, many people are saying she must have dressed like Ranveer Singh and the dress is too short for her. Many have also asked why she is trying hard to copy Deepika Padukone.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Alia Bhatt? How will you rate her for her fashion? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

