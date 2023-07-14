Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”

MUMBAI : Bhumi Pednekar is currently on a vacation in Goa and has been sharing videos from there on social media. Today, she shared a video in which she is seen having breakfast and netizens are not happy with the way it has been shot.

The actress is being trolled for making the video with the angle that has been used in it. A netizen commented, “Video samne se bhi nikala ja skta hai Mata jii.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Yaar ye camera ka angal kya soch kar rakha hai kya dikhana chahti ho had hai yaar.”



One more netizen commented, “Camera angle thora sa sidha rakne se sahi hota ismai logo ko pareshani aa raha hai kya dekna hai.” Check out the comments below...

Well, Bhumi is getting targeted by trolls a lot on social media nowadays. Sometimes netizens troll her as they feel she has done a lip job, sometimes they troll her for the outfit she wears, and more. However, we wonder whether these trolls actually affect Bhumi.

Talking about Bhumi’s movies, the actress was this year seen in two films, Bheed and Afwaah, and both the movies failed to make a mark at the box office. She currently has three films lined up like Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. The release date of the movies is not yet announced.

Well, Bhumi needs a box office hit as her last four films like Afwaah, Bheed, Raksha Bandhan, and Badhaai Do failed to make a mark at the box office.

