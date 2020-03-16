What! Actor Ranveer Singh has landed in Legal trouble over his latest photoshoot; complaint suggests that it hurts women’s sentiments

A complaint has been filed with Mumbai Police against him for ‘hurting women’s sentiments’. “Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it,” read part of the complaint.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 19:05
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Recently, actor Ranveer Singh dropped a big bomb when he released his pictures from a nude photoshoot that are a tribute to ‘70s pop icon Burt Reynolds who had gone nude in a similar fashion for a 1972 shoot for an international magazine.

Ever since the pictures were released, they took the internet by storm where some called Ranveer Singh bold for his move, others called him out for the same and did not shy away from criticizing the young star. These pictures were for a magazine cover and several of his pictures are making rounds on the internet.

The complaint suggests that such acts should be opposed as if they are not opposed, then some second and third ranking actors too will follow the similar path for attaining some cheap publicity. “As this act of the accused person created shame in the eyes of the women at large and publishing and transmitting sexually explicit material,” added further.

The complaint has been filed under section 67A of the IT Act along with sections 292, 293, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for hurting sentiments and insulting the modesty of women.

The actor will be seen next in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt.

Credits: Freepress journal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 19:05

