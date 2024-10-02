What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case

MUMBAI: Sameer Wankhede, catapulted into the limelight following his involvement in the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in a drug-related case, now finds himself at the centre of a new controversy. Amidst widespread speculation and criticism surrounding his actions, reports surfaced last year accusing Wankhede of seeking bribes from the renowned Bollywood actor. Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action by registering a money laundering case against him.

According to emerging reports from ETimes, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated proceedings against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. This follows allegations of a staggering 25-crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan to secure leniency for his son in the aforementioned drug case. The ED has invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in response to these serious allegations. Additionally, former Narcotics Control Bureau officials have also been summoned alongside Wankhede in connection with the case.

In response to these developments, Sameer Wankhede has reportedly sought protection from any coercive measures by the anti-money laundering agency, moving to the Bombay High Court for assistance.

Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021 sent shockwaves through the industry, leading to further scrutiny of Wankhede's actions. Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Wankhede and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion threats, and bribery following a complaint from the NCB. However, a year later, Aryan Khan was cleared of all charges, marking a significant development in the case.

The controversy surrounding the Aryan Khan case took a dramatic turn with revelations from an independent witness alleging a demand of 25 crore rupees by NCB officials and others to secure Aryan Khan's release. This prompted an internal vigilance probe by the NCB against Wankhede, ultimately resulting in the registration of a case against him.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aryan Khan is poised to make his directorial debut with a web series titled "Stardom," offering a fictionalized glimpse into the world of Hindi cinema, led by actor Lakshya Lalwani.

