What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case

Discover the latest developments as the Enforcement Directorate investigates Sameer Wankhede's alleged bribery demand from Shah Rukh Khan in the Aryan Khan drug case.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 22:20
movie_image: 
Sameer

MUMBAI: Sameer Wankhede, catapulted into the limelight following his involvement in the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in a drug-related case, now finds himself at the centre of a new controversy. Amidst widespread speculation and criticism surrounding his actions, reports surfaced last year accusing Wankhede of seeking bribes from the renowned Bollywood actor. Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action by registering a money laundering case against him.

According to emerging reports from ETimes, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated proceedings against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. This follows allegations of a staggering 25-crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan to secure leniency for his son in the aforementioned drug case. The ED has invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in response to these serious allegations. Additionally, former Narcotics Control Bureau officials have also been summoned alongside Wankhede in connection with the case.

In response to these developments, Sameer Wankhede has reportedly sought protection from any coercive measures by the anti-money laundering agency, moving to the Bombay High Court for assistance.

Also Read: OMG! Sameer Wankhede comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s father-son dialogue; Says ‘I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those…’

Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021 sent shockwaves through the industry, leading to further scrutiny of Wankhede's actions. Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Wankhede and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion threats, and bribery following a complaint from the NCB. However, a year later, Aryan Khan was cleared of all charges, marking a significant development in the case.

The controversy surrounding the Aryan Khan case took a dramatic turn with revelations from an independent witness alleging a demand of 25 crore rupees by NCB officials and others to secure Aryan Khan's release. This prompted an internal vigilance probe by the NCB against Wankhede, ultimately resulting in the registration of a case against him.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aryan Khan is poised to make his directorial debut with a web series titled "Stardom," offering a fictionalized glimpse into the world of Hindi cinema, led by actor Lakshya Lalwani.

Also Read: What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Enforcement Directorate Sameer Wankhede Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Bribery Allegations Bollywood Aryan Khan Case Lakshya Lalwani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 22:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Woah! Vishwa comes to know about Navya being responsible for the blast in the factory
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
MUMBAI: Actress Sargun Mehta is brimming with excitement as her cinematic gems, 'Angrej' and 'Qismat,' gear up for a...
What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case
MUMBAI: Sameer Wankhede, catapulted into the limelight following his involvement in the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh...
Did You Know! Don 3: The Predecessor to Ranveer Singh in Replacing Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is set to headline the much-awaited Don 3, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan. However, prior to his...
Exclusive! Actress Sarika Nawathe roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! "I am playing a senior lawyer and it was something different which I have never done before", Ankur Jain on his series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
MUMBAI:Actor Ankur Jain has been making his mark with his movies and OTT series over the time. He has been grabbing the...
Recent Stories
Sargun
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sargun
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
Ranveer
Did You Know! Don 3: The Predecessor to Ranveer Singh in Replacing Shah Rukh Khan
Arjun
Amazing! Arjun Rampal Praises Co-star Vidyut Jammwal's Physique: Calls Him 'an Animal'
Vidyut
What! Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Detained by Railway Cops for Engaging in Hazardous Stunts
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol Set to Reprise Role as Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 4; Release Date Revealed
Ayesha
Interesting! Ayesha Kapur, Young Rani Mukerji in "Black," Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again