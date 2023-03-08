What! Kriti Sanon reacts to trolls for accusing her of getting botox and fillers, read on to know what

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in multiple movies, over the years. She took up challenging roles like that in her 2021 blockbuster release ‘MiMi’ which made her shine in the eyes of audiences and the critics. Unfortunately her last couple of films have not made a mark at the box office, the latest one being Shehzada.

Now, Kriti Sanon who has a massive fan following has been accused on several occasions of transforming using fillers, botox and tattoos eyebrows, however the actress doesn’t seem to care for all the negativity. The Adipurush actress’s latest post seems to be a dig at the trolls. She recently posted a picture of herself soaking up some sun on the beach and wrote, “Water – Sun- Beach = Happiness. Me on a ‘not so puffy’ morning.”

Check out her story here;

Kriti is currently enjoying a much needed vacation in Tulum, Mexico. Her last film Adipurush was a disaster at the box office.

What are your thoughts on Kriti’s Instagram story? Tell us in the comments below.

