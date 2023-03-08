What! Kriti Sanon reacts to trolls for accusing her of getting botox and fillers, read on to know what

Now, Kriti Sanon who has a massive fan following has been accused on several occasions of transforming using fillers, botox and tattoos eyebrows, however the actress doesn’t seem to care for all the negativity.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 12:17
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in multiple movies, over the years. She took up challenging roles like that in her 2021 blockbuster release ‘MiMi’ which made her shine in the eyes of audiences and the critics. Unfortunately her last couple of films have not made a mark at the box office, the latest one being Shehzada.

Also Read- What! Kriti Sanon reveals that she came home crying after her first photoshoot, says “I believe you learn more from your failures”

Now, Kriti Sanon who has a massive fan following has been accused on several occasions of transforming using fillers, botox and tattoos eyebrows, however the actress doesn’t seem to care for all the negativity.  The Adipurush actress’s latest post seems to be a dig at the trolls. She recently posted a picture of herself soaking up some sun on the beach and wrote, “Water – Sun- Beach = Happiness. Me on a ‘not so puffy’ morning.”

Check out her story here;

Kriti is currently enjoying a much needed vacation in Tulum, Mexico. Her last film Adipurush was a disaster at the box office. 

Also Read- Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

What are your thoughts on Kriti’s Instagram story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatimes

Kriti Sanon SSR Sushant Singh Rajput Blue Butterfly Films Bhediya Rhea Chakraborty Chhichhore Raabta production house Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 12:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”
MUMBAI: We all remember Harshaali Malhotra as Munni from the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was a child...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Housemates lash out at Abhishek Malhan for being overconfident for the finale as he says “I ran the show and brought the audience to the show the entire YouTube community, I deserve to win”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is nearing to its finale which is just two weeks away and the season will get the winner...
What! Kriti Sanon reacts to trolls for accusing her of getting botox and fillers, read on to know what
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in...
OMG! The cast of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii took a quick trip but THIS Leading lady was missing! Is all well? Read to find out!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
KYA BAAT HAI! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's real-life bestie who is also a popular TV actress
MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma's performance as Savi Chavan is loved by one and all. The actress is playing the lead in Star...
Must Read! OMG 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi takes the centre stage as he fights for his son’s dignity; Akshay Kumar supports well
MUMBAI: OMG 2 was in the news for the past few days because of the issues with CBFC. The film has been certified with...
Recent Stories
Harshaali Malhotra
WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshaali Malhotra
WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”
Pankaj Tripathi
Must Read! OMG 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi takes the centre stage as he fights for his son’s dignity; Akshay Kumar supports well
Lavina Israni
Hotness alert! Here are times actress Lavina Israni raised temperature with her hot looks
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen; “She never tried to seprate us"
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read! Art director’s last recording retrieved by police, he mentioned 4 people
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody”