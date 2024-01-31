What! Ram Charan Fans Trend 'Irresponsible Director Shankar' on Social Media, Demand Game Changer Update

MUMBAI: Ram Charan's enthusiastic fan base has taken to social media to vent their frustration over the lack of updates on the actor's upcoming film, Game Changer. Trending hashtags like 'irresponsible director Shankar' and 'reckless filmmaker Shankar' since Tuesday, fans are expressing their impatience and demanding updates on the highly anticipated project.

The online activism by fans includes derogatory tweets and visuals, with some using violent scenes from films like KGF, Salaar, or RRR to emphasize their frustration. The hashtag 'Wake Up Shankar' has also gained traction, reflecting the fans' desire for the director to provide information on the film's progress.

Game Changer was officially announced by Shankar and Ram Charan in February 2021, with a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, Sunil, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, and others. The film's storyline, penned by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around the theme of electoral reforms, with Ram Charan portraying the role of an IAS officer.

Despite the film going on floors in October 2021, the lengthy development period has led to growing impatience among fans. Director Shankar, who has been simultaneously working on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, has faced criticism for the delay in providing updates on Game Changer. The filmmakers plan to shoot another schedule in February, but the release date remains uncertain.

In response to the impatience of fans, producer Dil Raju mentioned in December 2023 that directors like SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Shankar take longer to shoot films due to their commitment to achieving perfection. He assured fans that Shankar aims to complete the shooting before Ram Charan begins his next project.

As the social media campaign continues, fans hope for a prompt response from director Shankar regarding updates on Game Changer and a potential release date. Thaman S is composing the music for the film, and post-Game Changer, Ram Charan is set to work on an untitled project with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana.

Credit: Hindustan Times



