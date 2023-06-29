Whoa! Meet Rekha’s sister Radha who missed becoming a superstar; she has a link to Dimple Kapadia

MUMBAI: Rekha has been one of the most loved iconic actresses of Indian cinema. Who can forget her brilliant performance in films like Silsila, Khubsoorat, Ghar and many more. The actress’s appearances in her silk and kanjivaram sarees at every event is nothing short of breathtaking.

Did you know Rekha has 6 sisters and 1 brother. Her father Gemini Ganeshan married thrice. He had four daughters from his first wife, two daughters from his second wife and a daughter and a son from his third wife. Rekha has only one real sister named Radha. The latter was a well known model and also did many Tamil films and photo shoots.

Radha was reportedly first offered the film Bobby by Raj Kapoor but she rejected the offer and it ultimately went to Dimple Kapadia. The film was a huge blockbuster at the box office, turning both Dimple and Rishi Kapoor into huge stars.

Radha gave up her showbiz career in 1981 after marrying Usman Saeed and moved to the US. She has 2 sons who are now married.

Credit- DNA