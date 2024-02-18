Woah! Anupam Kher: A Journey of 540 Films and Counting

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, a stalwart of Indian cinema, has left an indelible mark on the industry with his versatile performances spanning over four decades. His acting prowess was evident from his debut film, 'Saaransh' (1984), directed by Mahesh Bhatt, which catapulted him into the limelight and set the stage for a remarkable career.

Over the years, Anupam Kher has appeared in a staggering 540 films across various languages, showcasing his versatility and talent. His dedication to his craft and his ability to embody diverse roles have made him a beloved figure in the hearts of audiences.

Despite his vast body of work, Anupam Kher shows no signs of slowing down, with upcoming projects like 'Kaagaz 2' and 'Emergency,' where he will be seen sharing the screen with Kangana Ranaut, keeping him busy and in the spotlight.

Beyond his professional achievements, Anupam Kher's personal life has also been notable. He married actress Kirron Kher in 1985, and together they have built a family that includes his stepson, actor Sikandar Kher. His son, mother, who is quite popular on social media, adding to the family's charm.

Anupam Kher's contributions to Indian cinema have been recognized by the Government of India, which honored him with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016, highlighting his significant impact on the field of arts and culture.

As of 2024, Anupam Kher's net worth is estimated to be Rs 581 crore, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a testament to his enduring success and popularity in the film industry.

Credit: DNA



