Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together

MUMBAI : This year has been an amazing one for Hindi movies and Hindi movie lovers as we got to see some mind-blowing movies and some really good pairings.

Tripti Dimri has been making headlines and has become a national crush because of her performance in the Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal. The actress is getting praised for her role and has become a major topic of discussion.

While the audience is going gaga over her pairing with Ranbir, she will also be seen paired opposite Vicky Kaushal for their upcoming Anand Tiwari movie.

With so many fresh pairings, we will get to see one more that is of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal. The movie also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. However, the makers have not yet announced the title of the film.

The fresh pairing has been making headlines for a few days and some BTS pictures have gone viral now. Check out the pictures below:

While Tripti Dimri was last seen in the movie Animal, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie Sam Bahadur and both the movies shared their release dates.

Now the audience are looking forward to seeing Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri together in this upcoming movie as the BTS pictures have built some expectations for sure.

