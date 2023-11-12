Woah! Check out Yash Chopra's family's net worth, from Aditya Chopra to Rani Mukerji, this is how much each member contributes

Film families in India hold their rich legacy close to their hearts. From Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor following in the footsteps of their father, Prithviraj Kapoor, to Nagarjuna paving the way for sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, the cinema business in India is predominantly run by such well-established families.
Film families in India hold their rich legacy close to their hearts. From Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor following in the footsteps of their father, Prithviraj Kapoor, to Nagarjuna paving the way for sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, the cinema business in India is predominantly run by such well-established families. 

While most of these clans have been leading from the front, enchanting the audience with their screen presence, there’s also one joint film family whose leading man gets all the work done from behind the camera. Yes, we are talking about the Yash Chopra family and Aditya Chopra.

Aditya Chopra, filling his father Yash Chopra’s shoes, has created an empire of his own. The man known for creating magic behind the camera rarely makes public appearances, but he sure lets his work speak for him. 

While it was the late Yash Chopra who established Yash Raj Films back in the ’70s, it’s Aditya Chopra who can be credited with shouldering the largest banner in India, producing some of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. 

This has also established Adi as one of the richest film producers in India, and the Chopra family’s net worth has left the Bachchans and Kapoors behind. Boasting a staggering combined net worth of Rs. 7500 crore (over $900 million) and running two of the most successful houses or studios, the Chopra clan is India’s richest film family.

PWD employee Vilayati Raj Chopra, who lived in Punjab in the pre-Partition era, had two children, BR Chopra and Yash Chopra, who became filmmakers and established their production houses, BR Films and Yash Raj Films, respectively. 

BR Chopra had a son, Ravi Chopra, while Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra are Yash Chopra’s sons. Aditya Chopra is married to Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who also contributes significantly to the Chopra family’s wealth.

Below, we have dissected the Rs. 7500 crore net worth of the Chopra family into their individual asset distribution to understand who contributes how much in the family. Take a look below:

Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra is the richest member of the family, with a net worth of Rs 7200 crore, as per DNA. He is the chairman of Yash Raj Films, the biggest film studio in the country. He also takes home a salary of Rs 36 crore monthly, reportedly, and owns assets worth crores, including three bungalows in Juhu and a house in Navi Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore. Adi also owns ultra-luxurious cars that include a BMW and a Range Rover.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji has a net worth of Rs. 200 crore. Her primary source of income is films, and she reportedly charges Rs 7 crore per film. Rani has also been the face of top brands for years now. According to Hindustan Times, before tying the knot, Aditya had gifted Rani an Audi A8 W12 worth Rs 1.25 crore.

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra
Uday Chopra’s net worth is estimated at Rs. 50 crore. The Dhoom actor is the joint CEO of Yash Raj Films and takes care of the promotional and marketing aspects of the projects that the company undertakes.

Ravi Chopra

Ravi Chopra
Ravi Chopra, the son of BR Chopra, passed away in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Renu Chopra, and his two children. His family’s net worth is estimated at Rs. 50 crore.

It’s noteworthy that the aforementioned net worth of the Chopra family is minus the value of their two production houses, Yash Raj Films and BR Chopra Films, which reportedly have a combined value of over Rs. 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion).

