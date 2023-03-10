Woah! Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina 'monster' and reveals her to be 'very peculiar'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the film, The Great Indian Family, has opened up about his wife, actor Katrina Kaif. Vicky said that Katrina is like a ‘monster’ when it comes to discipline. The actor also added that when they don’t have work, it’s like a ‘party of two lazy people.’
Also read - Awe! Vicky Kaushal reveals how he solves clashes with Katrina Kaif; Says ‘Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple’

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked who was the ‘lazy one’ among them, Vicky said, “If I am not working and if I am at home, I am the lazy one.” Vicky said that Katrina is very disciplined but that doesn’t create a problem among them. He said, “When we are both at home and we are chilling and we don’t have to go out for work or whatever, then we are both lazy. It’s beautiful, it’s really like a party of two lazy people. But she’s like a monster when she’s required to be disciplined. Like, she’s a monster.”

Vicky also said that Katrina is hard to please. He said, “She’s like that when it comes to certain matters, but there are certain matters she’s very picky about. Like when it comes to her food, or when it comes to her clothes. Sometimes, she’s very easy on the clothes, but she has got the taste. She is very peculiar.”

Also read - OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

The actor also gave an hilarious answer when asked what was the one thing he tolerates about Katrina. He said, “I love everything about her. I don’t tolerate anything for the sake of one interview. I am not going to jeopardize my domestic life.”

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the film Sam Bahadur. As for Katrina, she has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

