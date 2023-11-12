Woah! Virat Kohli playfully repeats Anushka Sharma's dialogue from her film; Says ‘Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhokha nahi doonga’

It should be mentioned that the couple's ability to be genuine and unpretentious without resorting to artifice is one of the reasons they receive so much love and admiration everywhere they travel. Videos of them making public appearances together frequently give their supporters a lot of optimism and happiness since they aren't scared to be silly and authentic.
movie_image: 
Virat Kohli

MUMBAI : Today is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's sixth wedding anniversary. They are without a doubt one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the media. Social media users are sending them congratulations, and the internet is overflowing with posts wishing Virushka well.

Also read:Interesting! Anushka Sharma reveals how she managed to keep her wedding to Virat Kohli a secret, Read on to know what she said

As they celebrate their special day, plenty of nostalgic photos and videos of the couple's well-publicized appearances and private family moments are circulating on social media, generating excitement. In these cases, a previously recorded video of the couple participating together in a brand-promotion event is becoming popular on social media.

Anushka and Virat were spotted there at an event for a brand they both support. Anushka was requested to play a pivotal scene from her 2010 hit song Band Baaja Baaraat, which Virat also performed. Anushka stated, "pyar vyapar ki jodi kabhi nahi baithi. Na bhai, main toh single hi best hoon."

Virat carefully responded, "Business kar le mere saath. Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhokha nahi dunga" (Do business with me. I swear upon Break Pakora, I will never cheat you) While Virushka celebrates an incredible milestone together, fans are revisiting and sharing clips of the previously mentioned video even more fervently now, even if it went viral during the event in May 2023.

Anushka and Virat are said to have first met in 2013 while filming a TV commercial, which led to the beginning of their lasting romance despite constant media and public scrutiny. At a classic Tuscan, they exchanged vows to formally commit to one another. On January 11, 2021, the couple welcomed their baby child Vamika into the world and are now proud parents.

Also read:Woah! Netizens speculate due date as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go vacationing in London

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

