Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4

Fans are desperately waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. There have been a lot of speculations about when the film is coming, who the cast members are, and who will be the director.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:16
movie_image: 
KARAN MALHOTRA

MUMBAI:  Fans are desperately waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. There have been a lot of speculations about when the film is coming, who the cast members are, and who will be the director. We aren’t getting any official announcements yet, but the media reports have something for the fans.

Also read -WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

A few days ago, some media reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan will be reuniting with Siddharth Anand for Krrish 4, who has directed him in “Bang Bang, “War,” and his upcoming film, “Fighter” (2024). But now there are reports that Karan Malhotra is coming in to direct the superhero flick.

According to sources, Agneepath and Shamshera fame Karan Malhotra will helm Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. The sequel to Krrish 3 has been long awaited since 2013, and now things are seeing a new light. Reportedly, Karan and the K4 team have recently been on a recce in Iceland.

Also read - What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Movie Talkies 
 

Hrithik Roshan Siddharth Anand Karan Malhotra Bang Bang war Fighter kkrish 4 Bollywood superhero TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Sad! Bhoomi’s advice to Kartik breaks his heart
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Pushpa meets Viren at college
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! Adhura director Ananya Banerjee says, “Horror is very largely watched in the comfort of people’s homes”
MUMBAI: The horror series Adhura started streaming on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. The series stars Rasika Duggal...
Baalveer 3: Revenge Mode! Baalveer in search for his mother’s killer
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Pulkit’s past becomes the subject of investigation
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Pakhi vouches to strike back as Adhik and Barkha plot against Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Tum Kya Mile still
WOW! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased at Times Square
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tum Kya Mile still
WOW! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased at Times Square
Karisma Kapoor
What! Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan felt awkward as he was clicked at the airport, have a look at the video
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
Sunny Singh
Wow! Sunny Singh opens up about his bond with Kartik Aaryan
Sunny Leone talks about her journey
Must read! Sunny Leone talks about her journey in the adult film career
Avneet
Super Sexy! Avneet Kaur raises the temperature as she drops pictures from her vacation