Wow! Anushka Sharma opens up about following her mother's diet plan which she has followed for years; Says 'Meri mummy aisi waali..'

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma is one such Bollywood actress who will never pass up a chance to enchant millions of fans with her flawless acting skills. Moreover, her stylish appearance and straightforward way of life frequently make news. Not only that, but Anushka's husband Virat Kohli is renowned for leading a similar healthy lifestyle to hers.

We now have access to one of her previous interviews in which she discussed her healthy diet. The actress did mention that some aspects of her fashionable eating plan are also similar to her mother's way of life, even as she related a heartwarming story about her mother.

Anushka Sharma and her Phillauri co-star Diljit Dosanjh were featured in an old interview that was posted on Reddit. The interview was most likely conducted when the film had just been released. She was therefore overheard disclosing her fashionable and healthful eating habits during the talk. She gave her audience some advice and said, "I think avoid a few things and avoid them all the time. I don't eat gluten, main gehu nhi khati, main cheeni bhi nhi leti hu, and main milk and milk products nhi khaati."

When Diljit said, "Chalo bhai," the two celebrities and the interviewer burst into laughter. However, Anushka interrupted and said, "Though, iske jo alternatives hotey hai bahut achche hai, wo kha pati hu, amrand ke roti khati ru, rajgeri ke roti khati hu, bajre ki, jowar ki, quinoa ki roti bhi banti hai, apne jaise dekha hai nah."

Diljit was seen staring at Anushka with astonishment as she was speaking, so it's possible that her admission astounded him. Consequently, the actress stated, "He is looking very shocked ki ye kya bol rhi hai."

Further, Diljit added, "Maine ye naam hi pehli baar suni hai nah." Anushka ended by telling a fascinating story of her mother, Ashima Sharma, who was originally from the Garhwal hills of Uttarakhand. When the devoted daughter asked her mother to prepare nutritious meals, she would reply that she had been eating the same thing for a very long time.

Anushka revealed, "Par ye sab jo hai, all because my mother is from Garhwal from the hills, rajgiri and all mummy ke waha ke log vaise bhi khate the toh abhi jo main sareein cheezein mummy ko bolti hu mummy mere liye bana do, meri mummy bolti hai, 'ye toh hum kabse khate aye hai' mtlb you know mummy kahi bhi restaurant jayengi and bolengi, 'ye toh main ghar mein bana sakti hu'. Meri mummy waaisi waali hai."

Netizens responded to the video as soon as it was posted on the discussion forum. As one user stated, "Haha ya. Like no gluten, no sugar and no milk is basically avoiding everything and not few things."

Another one mentioned, "Sometimes I eat all three in one meal....eg breakfast me chini + doodh wali chai and maathi." One of the comment read, "Meri mummy waisi wali hain. Anushka is so relatable man."

Anushka was questioned about her exercise regimen and that of her husband, Virat Kohli, during the lockdown in a previous interview. In response, she disclosed that they were going about their everyday lives as usual and weren't making any specific dietary adjustments. She also talked about eating alkaline cuisine because it keeps one healthy and is somewhat easy on the stomach.

Anushka also talked about drinking tea made with haldi ginger and Kali mirch in the morning and haldi as they wake up, explaining how they replenish their energy. In addition, they make an effort to stay hydrated and resist the urge to skip their exercise session.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis