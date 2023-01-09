Wow! Bobby Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares pictures with his sisters Vijayata and Ajeeta, Ahana and Esha are missing

MUMBAI: Deol family is now at cloud nine as they are riding on the success of the movie Gadar 2 and also on the appreciation of Esha Deol’s movie Ek Dua, well we won’t be wrong in saying that this year belongs to the Deol family as now Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

Today mother of actors Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol Prakash Kaur is celebrating her birthday, and taking to his instagram handle actor Bobby Deol dropped an amazing picture of his mother Prakash Kaur along with his brother Sunny Deol and sister Vijayata and Ajeeta.

Well indeed this picture has grabbed the attention of the fans, and they are showering all the love on this rare click coming from the Deol family. Indeed their sisters Ajeeta and Vijayata are rare to be seen and this picture is getting love from the audience.

On one side where the fans are loving this click, there are few who are wondering if sisters Esha and Ahana are missing from this family picture.

Well it will be a treat to the picture of a complete Deol family together including the sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

What are your views on this and how did you like this birthday post coming from the side of the actor Bobby Deol. Do let us know in the comment section below.

