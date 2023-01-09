Wow! Bobby Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares pictures with his sisters Vijayata and Ajeeta, Ahana and Esha are missing

Actor Bobby Deol drops an amazing pictures wishing his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday , fans got to see rare to be seen sisters of the actor Ajeeta and Vijayata but Esha and Ahana Deol are missing
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 16:07
movie_image: 
Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Deol family is now at cloud nine as they are riding on the success of the movie Gadar 2 and also on the appreciation of Esha Deol’s movie Ek Dua, well we won’t be wrong in saying that this year belongs to the Deol family as now Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

Today mother of actors Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol Prakash Kaur is celebrating her birthday, and taking to his instagram handle actor Bobby Deol dropped an amazing picture of his mother Prakash Kaur along with his brother Sunny Deol and sister Vijayata and Ajeeta.

Also read – (Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan)

Well indeed this picture has grabbed the attention of the fans, and they are showering all the love on this rare click coming from the Deol family. Indeed their sisters Ajeeta and Vijayata are rare to be seen and this picture is getting love from the audience.

On one side where the fans are loving this click, there are few who are wondering if sisters Esha and Ahana are missing from this family picture.

Well it will be a treat to the picture of a complete Deol family together including the sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

What are your views on this and how did you like this birthday post coming from the side of the actor Bobby Deol. Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara )

Dharmendra Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Karan Deol Rajveer Deol VIJAYATA DEOL Esha Deol Ahana Deol Prakash Kaur Deol Family Gadar 2 Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 16:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television...
Back on popular demand! Star Bharat is thrilled to announce the return of Season 2 of "May I Come in Madam?" Learn more!
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat is set to bring back the beloved show "May I Come in Madam?" to delight its audience once more....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Ishaan overhears that Isha needs blood, Surekha informs Yashwant about the police at the doorstep
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sangita Ghosh to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Bobby Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares pictures with his sisters Vijayata and Ajeeta, Ahana and Esha are missing
MUMBAI: Deol family is now at cloud nine as they are riding on the success of the movie Gadar 2 and also on the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Yashwant and Surekha worried as Isha got shot on college grounds, college at risk
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Patiala Babes
Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Patiala Babes
Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
NAYANTHARA
Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri charms Jaipur and how! The actor gets mobbed by fans as he promotes his upcoming banger Yaariyan 2
Alia Bhatt, Jawan
Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt reacts to her reference in Jawan’s dialogue, Read on to know what she said
Shahrukh Khan
Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan
Tamanna Bhatia
Trolled! Tamannaah Bhatia is getting brutally trolled for her airport look, netizens are addressing her as 'cheap'