WOW! Jawan: These stars will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. There are reports that many South and Bollywood stars will be doing a cameo in the movie. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 14:27
movie_image: 
Thalapathy Vijay

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang with a blockbuster like Pathaan which has collected more than Rs. 500 crore at the box office. The actor has two more releases this year, Jawan and Dunki. While the former will hit the big screens in June, the latter will release in December.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. But, apart from these actors there have been reports of many actors doing cameos in the movie...

Deepika Padukone

After Pathaan, Deepika and SRK will be seen together in Jawan. Reportedly, Deepika has a cameo in Jawan and she shot for it last year.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her

 
Thalapathy Vijay

Atlee has worked with Thalapathy Vijay multiple times, and a picture of the Tamil star with SRK had gone viral on social media. So, netizens started speculating that Vijay has a cameo in Jawan.

Ram Charan

So, earlier there were reports that Allu Arjun was approached for a cameo in Jawan. However, he rejected the offer, and now, reportedly, the makers have approached Ram Charan for the same.

Shiva Rajkumar

According to reports, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar might be seen in a cameo in Jawan. Well, two superstars together it will surely be great.

Hrithik Roshan

While of course there are reports of many South actors doing cameos in the movie, there are reports that even Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a cameo in Jawan. If this turns out to be true, it will be great to see Hrithik and SRK together.

Also Read: Jawan, a perfect pan-India film in the making?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Deepika Padukone Thalapathy Vijay Ram Charan Shiva Rajkumar Hrithik Roshan Movie News TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 14:27

