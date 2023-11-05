Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid the reports of her engagement, have the celebrations begun?

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting. Currently, the actress is making headlines with the reports of her dating a politician, Raghav Chadda.

We have often seen Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda getting clicked around the city for dinners and lunches. Well, there are many reports of these two dating each other. Now, as per the fresh report, it is said that Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged with politician Raghav Chadda on 13th May 2023.

Well ,this news has grabbed a lot of attention and fans are eagerly looking forward to the confirmation of the news. Here are the first glimpses of the wedding festivities.

Having said that, this latest video is getting viral all over the internet, where we can witness Parineeti Chopra's house beautifully decorated amid the reports of her engagement.

Indeed, this has increased the excitement of the fans and audience and we are eagerly looking forward to see Parineeti Chopra in her bridal avatar. What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Parineeti Chopra as a Dulhan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

