Wow! Salim Khan shares how the 1973 film Zanjeer was a game changer for Birthday Boy Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: There was and never will be another legend like Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood. With a career spanning over 5 decades, Big B has conquered the film industry and even made his unmistakable mark on TV with his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The veteran who turns 80 today, had a phase where most of his films had become flops. That is the time when the 1973 film Zanjeer came to him. Little did Big B know that this film would change the entire canvas of his career. The film also starred his now wife Jaya Bachchan.

Writer Salim Khan who penned the script, gives us an insight about the film and how the film made Big B the ‘angry young man’ of Bollywood. Khan said that his personality and physical appearance of being tall and lanky fit the bill of the character inspector Vijay Khanna. His dialogues to Pran who played Sher Khan, “Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaye, sharafat se khade raho. Yeh police station hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahin!” became an instant rage. He became a youth icon for the hopeless and marginalized youngsters who were frustrated with the unfairness of society.

After seeing Big B mouth that memorable dialogue, Salim Khan told director Prakash Mehra that the film will be an indisputable hit. Amitabh had a fire in him that the makers wanted to tap and thus they used it in all his subsequent films like Deewar, Trishul, Sholay, among others.

The popular Salim-Javed writer duo gave Big B some of the amazing scripts that made him what he is today. They tapped the fire in his belly and brought out the best out of his personality.

