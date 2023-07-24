Wow! Sara Ali Khan purchases office space worth over Rs 1 crore before she left for her Amarnath Yatra

MUMBAI :Sara Ali Khan has been slowly making a mark in Bollywood with the variety of roles that she is portraying in the movies. The actress’ last film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was loved by audiences and was touted as one of the best performances of the actress so far. Her down to earth nature has won her millions of fans over the years.

Sara was recently seen on a devotional trip to Amarnath where she walked side by side with other devotees and this touched the hearts of her fans. The Simmba actress has now bought an office space in Mumbai worth over Rs 1 crore. The actress was recently spotted hunting for office space in the city and now her search ends with the new Lotus Signature by Lotus Developers, owned by filmmaker Anand Pandit. It is located in Jogeshwari, Andheri West. The Atrangi Re actress has signed on the dotted line prior to leaving for her Amarnath trip. The office space which comes at a price tag of Rs 1.01 to 1.57 crores, is currently under construction and will be ready by December 2025.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Muder Mubarak.

Credit-Spotboye