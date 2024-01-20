Wow! Shehnaaz Gill joins hands with Varun Sharma for the family entertainer 'Sab First Class’

MUMBAI: Murad Khetani has made a name for himself in the past several years with his productions of Animal, Gumraah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kabir Singh, and Mubarakan. Tara Sutaria-fronted song Apurva, which also made a stir and garnered praise from the public, marked the producer's digital debut. According to exclusive information obtained by the popular news portal, Murad Khetani and Jio Studios have begun filming Sab First Class, a comedy-caper, in Chandigarh on January 20, 2024.

(Also read: KYA BAAT HAI! From being a bubbly and girl next-door to being a hottie, Shehnaaz Gill's transformation is jaw-dropping

It's a straight-forward family entertainer starring Varun Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, according to those familiar with the project. The film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who most recently worked with Randeep Hooda on the highly regarded thriller CAT.

“The shoot begins today in Chandigarh and it’s going to be a marathon start-to-finish schedule. It’s a situational comedy and is designed as a direct-to-digital project. It’s a shift in genre for Balwinder as well, and the team truly believes that the film will bring about ample of laughter among the audiences,” revealed a source.

Varun and Shehnaaz are the main characters in the plot, but a large cast has joined the picture. “Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik have been cast to play key roles in the film,” the source added.

The movie was produced by Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios and will debut directly on digital platforms later this year on a well-known OTT service. Varun and Shehnaaz's comedic sides will be explored in the movie, and both actors are eager to take on this new role.

In the meantime, Murad Khetani is working with Atlee and Jio Studios on the next action-packed entertainer, which is being directed by Kalees, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The picture is now in production, and the title of this action movie is anticipated to be revealed with a significant video asset the following week. The planned release date is May 2024.

(Also read: Oh No! Shehnaaz Gill reveals writer's trauma amidst criticism for 'Desi Vibes'; says ‘Don’t take tension’

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla



