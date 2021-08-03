Wow! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to get engaged by the end of this year?

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood pairs of all time. We have heard many stories about their relationship. These two are rumoured to be dating each other since a long time now. We have often seen them together at different parties and occasions.

We have also seen many fan clubs in the name of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sharing pictures of the actors with regard to their relationship. Well, having said that, both have neither denied the rumours nor agreed that they are in a relationship. But fans always look forward to hearing something from them. And now, it is speculated that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get engaged by end of this year. Yes, you heard right. If rumours are to be believed, will get engaged by the end of 2021.

Well, there is nothing official about it currently, but no doubt it will be a treat for all the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans. What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi and has a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal next be next seen in movies like Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Mr Lele.

