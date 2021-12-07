WOW! This is what Sunny Deol has to say about Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is currently shooting for his upcoming film Gadar 2. The actor has shared a video on his social media page, where he says that he feels top of the world. He also shared a good morning wish with all of his fans. He captioned the video as ‘The cow and I saying have a great Day’.

Sunny and Ameesha Patel are reuniting for Gadar 2, one of the most awaited sequels of the last two decades. The two have been sharing pictures from the sets from the time the shooting of the film has started.

In one picture, Sunny featured in a red kurta and white turban. Following Sunny, Ameesha too shared a few pictures, in which she was seen alongside him. She wrote, 'Gadar 2 shoot mode, Tara Singh and Sakeena in deep conversations. Any guesses what we are talking about?'

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Production. The music of the film is given by Mithoon. The film is slated to release in 2022.

