Exclusive! “I was tied with a harness for two and half hours and then I fainted” - Channa Mereya’s Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie, Ginni’s brother revealed the challenges he faced while playing Goldie, appreciation and more.

Also read: Exclusive! “I want to do roles which are very heroic in nature, something which has superhero kind of quality”, says Channa Mereya’s Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie

How much do you relate to Goldie?

Well, there is no similarity between me and Goldie. The characters are different. So, while performing a character an actor has to focus on the reel character rather than the original. So, my earlier role was quite loud and comic but Goldie is not the same, he is quite furious and says a lot of lies and he keeps on hiding his sins. But I am quite straightforward and outspoken.

What challenges do you face in putting this role together?

While performing this role, I have to remind myself that Goldie should come in and Kanwal should go out from the character. But earlier performing an action scene was a difficult task for me. I was tied with a harness for two and half hours and then I fainted. In short, my energy was drained after performing the task.

Also read: Exclusive! “Niyati took utmost care of me when I was performing the stunt; Karan and I share a very sweet bond”: Channa Mereya’s Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie

What kind of appreciation did you receive after performing the task?

The entire cast and crew applauded my enthusiasm for doing the task and told me that the way I performed is indeed commendable.

Good Luck, Kanwal Preet!

Stay tuned and keep reading tellychakkar.com for the latest and fresh updates on Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya.