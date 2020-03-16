Exclusive! “I want to do roles which are very heroic in nature, something which has superhero kind of quality”, says Channa Mereya’s Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie, Ginni’s brother revealed the wish list that he desires to fulfill.

 

Kanwal Preet Singh

Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show 'Channa Mereya' which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie, Ginni’s brother revealed the wish list that he desires to fulfil.

What would you do after this show?

See apart from this show I am doing several Punjabi films as well, and there are several projects which are left, so I would complete those and also side by side, I would do promotions as well. I have signed a film with Rolling Frames Entertainment and I am playing the lead role.

What are your dream roles?

I want to do roles which very heroic in nature, something which has a superhero kind of quality like Batman, Superman, Flying Jatt and more.

With whom you would love to collaborate?

I would re-work with Imtiaz Ali, he is indeed an intelligent director and also I would love with Rajkumar Hirani sir.

Good Luck, Kanwal Preet!

