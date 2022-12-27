Check out these cute baby photos of Nitish Rana shared by his wife on his birthday!

MUMBAI : Indian cricketer Nitish Rana has been all hype as one of the big names in Indian cricket today. He is batting all-rounder as he is a left-handed batsman and a part-time off spinner bowler. He has been involved in the cricket scene in domestic cricket as the captain of Delhi, IPL being in teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, and internationally representing the Indian team as well.

Today, the sportsman celebrates his 28th birthday and fans cannot stop praising and wishing him for completing another year in his life. Social media was filled with wishes and appreciation posts for the cricketer. Now, even his wife, Saachi Marwah, took to her social media handle to wish her hubby, and to share his cute baby pictures. Check out the photos below.

ALSO READ : Check out how Yuvraj Singh is the most doting father to son Orion Keech Singh

Even Nitish’s Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video wishing the cricketer their best on his birthday. The post was based on the cover of the song Brown Munde by AP Dhillon. Check it out.

Nitish Rana is currently all set to be seen in the upcoming IPL in 2023. He will most likely be returning to his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, where we will be batting. Details about his squad position, signing fee, and more are yet to be revealed.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Well-known Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer celebrated his birthday yesterday; Find out more about him