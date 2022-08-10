Abhay Bhadoriya : Balveer Returns was turning point of my acting career.

MUMBAI :Actor Abhay Bhadoriya who is currently seen as Monty in television sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, said that essaying the role Chintu Mishra, was the turning point in his acting career.

He says, "Balveer Returns is very close to my heart. The show has helped me earn immense popularity, the show went off air but still people comes to me and greet with their wishes. It encourages me. I feel blessed that the show happened to me. I played a grey shaded role, Chintu who actually who keeps on troubling Vivaan and his paltan with his sister Chinti. And my own sister (Aarna) essayed my sister in the show."

Abhay says that as an actor he wants to act and explore every medium. He adds, "I wanted to become an actor since I was a kid and my parents helped me to pursue it. I made my television debut at the age of 7 with the reality TV show, India's Best Dramebaaz in 2013. And I recieved a lot of appreciation which encouraged me to pursue an acting career. My first daily soap was Eklavya and there was no look back. I'm also looking forward to make my bollywood debut with upcoming movie The Last show, which also stars Anupam (Kher) sir and later actor Satish (Kaushik) sir. Though I'm doing films, I'm always open for acting projects in different mediums don't wish to limit myself."

Abhay is popularly known for featuring in shows like Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns, Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, Tenali Rama, Vighnaharta Ganesha among others.

 

 

 

