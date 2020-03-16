Adorable! Here’s presenting Lakshmi 2.0, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi stuns with her latest bold photoshoot

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, on-screen, Aishwarya Khare is paired with Rohit Suchanti and they are known for their character names Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi respectively.

People love their sizzling chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAish.

So, here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update on Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi’s bold look in her latest photo shoot.

Well, in her latest photoshoot she is seen in an evening dress wherein she is seen flaunting her sexy legs. She teamed her look with less makeup and high ponytail, and lightweight jewellery. Her flawless smile added a beautiful addition to her persona.

Have a look!

Talking about her personal front, she was recently seen enjoying her trip to Lonawala with her girl gang wherein she enjoyed her time with them.

