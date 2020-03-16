Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi’s off-screen bond with Smita Bansal aka Neelam will melt your heart

Despite her tour schedule, it seems that Aishwarya Khare is missing her on-screen mom-in-law, Neelam aka Smita Bansal.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 16:36
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Also read: OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside

As earlier reported, Aishwarya aka Lakshmi took a break from her hectic schedule and went out for a girls' day out with her friends, and in this way, she tried to give a strong answer to her co-star Rohit who plays the role of her hubby, Rishi Oberoi, in the show as he is on Japan Tour. Well, looking at her tour it feels as if she is heading towards Lonavala.

Have a look!

Also read: Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside

But despite her tour schedule, it seems that Aishwarya Khare is missing her on-screen mom-in-law, Neelam aka Smita Bansal.

So, the actress took to her social media story and uploaded a video and captioned it, “@bansalsmita This one’s for you” with lots of emojis. And she teamed it up with the song “Mother Knows Best” sung by Donna Murphy.

Have a look!

Well, isn’t their relationship super duper cute?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar Maera Mishra Zee TV Zee 5
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 16:36

