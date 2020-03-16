Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi’s off-screen bond with Smita Bansal aka Neelam will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

As earlier reported, Aishwarya aka Lakshmi took a break from her hectic schedule and went out for a girls' day out with her friends, and in this way, she tried to give a strong answer to her co-star Rohit who plays the role of her hubby, Rishi Oberoi, in the show as he is on Japan Tour. Well, looking at her tour it feels as if she is heading towards Lonavala.

But despite her tour schedule, it seems that Aishwarya Khare is missing her on-screen mom-in-law, Neelam aka Smita Bansal.

So, the actress took to her social media story and uploaded a video and captioned it, “@bansalsmita This one’s for you” with lots of emojis. And she teamed it up with the song “Mother Knows Best” sung by Donna Murphy.

