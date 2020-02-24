After backlash, the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge plan to do THIS for the show

MUMBAI :It’s been a week since Shehnaaz and Paras’ show Mujse Shaadi Karoage started and since the show has started, the fans of Sidnaaz have gone on the protest of boycotting the show, and as requested the makers to stop the show and start a fresh show on Sidnaaz.

Now as per sources the makers have decided to shorten the serial or just give a comic touch to the show, and they will change the whole concept of the show, where Shehnaaz and Paras doesn’t have to marry anyone.

Well, we are sure this must have come as a relief for Sidnaaz fans, as now they will not have to see their favourite Shehnaaz with anyone else except for Siddarth as that the pair the audiences are craving to watch on screen.

Though there is no confirmation about the same, but that the makers may be considering it, the fans can wish for their Sidnaaz reunion.