Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

We know that Aishwarya and Balwinder’s wedding bells are ringing on the show and while some are pleased with it, some are obviously displeased with the union and wish to stop it!

Aishwarya and Rohit are a witty duo who share a great friendship off-screen too! They are back with yet another hilarious reel and we had to share it with you!

Looks Aishwarya is harboring some passive aggression for co-star Rohit Suchanti that her shoe, “accidentally” went and hit the actor!

Well, jokes aside, please check out their fun banter on the sets!

Meanwhile on the show, Previously, Ayush starts getting very suspicious about Malishka and starts searching for the truth about Malishka.

He manages to find some real-time CCTV footage in which Malishka is seen dragging Rishi with the help of some other people, who hit him on the head in the car and gives the goons some money later.

Ayush was already sure that something was fishy, but he now has the proof to prove Rishi's innocence to Lakshmi and the Oberoi family.

