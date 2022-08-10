Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:45
Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read: Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience it’s daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

We know that Aishwarya and Balwinder’s wedding bells are ringing on the show and while some are pleased with it, some are obviously displeased with the union and wish to stop it!

Aishwarya and Rohit are a witty duo who share a great friendship off-screen too! They are back with yet another hilarious reel and we had to share it with you!

Looks Aishwarya is harboring some passive aggression for co-star Rohit Suchanti that her shoe, “accidentally” went and hit the actor!

Well, jokes aside, please check out their fun banter on the sets!

Check out!

 

 

What do you think? Was Lakshmi angry that Rishi let her go?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Previously, Ayush starts getting very suspicious about Malishka and starts searching for the truth about Malishka.

He manages to find some real-time CCTV footage in which Malishka is seen dragging Rishi with the help of some other people, who hit him on the head in the car and gives the goons some money later.

Ayush was already sure that something was fishy, but he now has the proof to prove Rishi's innocence to Lakshmi and the Oberoi family.

Also read: From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi BTS TV news Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar Anisha Hinduja Munira Kudrati TellyChakkar OTT RISHMI! TV news Maera Mishra TellyChakkar Aman Gandhi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around a self-made businessman who is...
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
MUMBAI :Movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role breaking all box office records. The movie has been...
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction today she is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business.She...
"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest picture
MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry, she is known not only...
Recent Stories
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signal
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signals”
Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress
Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to Chahatt Khanna in Tihar Jail?
Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to Chahatt Khanna in Tihar Jail?