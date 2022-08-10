From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!

The show has always been about the love of family and how family plays into the picture. The show has been on air since 2009 and has been entertaining audiences for a decade and a half.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 04:45
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

But no one can forget the legacy of the show, which started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra’s Akshara and Naitak, then moved on to Naira and Kartik’s love story, and now, finally, the legacy is being continued by Pranali and Harshad’s Akshara and Abhimanyu.


The show has always been about the love of family and how family plays into the picture. The show has been on air since 2009 and has been entertaining audiences for a decade and a half.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”


Over the years many actors have come and gone, like Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Medha Jambotakar, Kshitee Jog, and Parul Chauhan,  and more have had the longest contribution to the show.


Since the show is so remarkable we thought let a long look back at this evolution of cast and story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

 

 

 

 


The legacy of this show is so iconic and powerful. The name of the show continues to live on after a decade and more.

Who were your favorite cast members through the years?
Tell us in the comments below!


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Savior! Kairav comes to Muskaan's rescue

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Naitik Hina Khan Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Naira Kartik Kaira Karishma Sawant Niyati Joshi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Bhavani questions Satya and Sai's relationship
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “As much as you focus on negative things, it affects your work and you’ll be in stress thinking about,” says Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty as she talks about trolls, bond with co-stars and more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Megha...
Exclusive! Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu says, "The only time I feel pressurized is on the day of the release"
MUMBAI:Rocket Boys season 2 starting Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh was premiered a few days ago. The show, which is...
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga review! An engaging thriller ride of robbery and hijack
MUMBAI:Ever since the trailer of the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga which has Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the leading...
Recent Stories
Sad Demise! Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away
Sad Demise! Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away

Latest Video

Related Stories
Must Read! From Niti Taylor to Shehnaaz Treasury, Check out the list of Actor who have suffered Major and sometimes rare illnes
Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua from the serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua”
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your pray
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”
Find out the details about this new couple here
Kya Baat Hai! This Newfound Chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is sending twitter fans into a frenzy! Find out the details about this new couple here!
Neetu Pandey
Exclusive! Imlie fame Neetu Pandey roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show Baazi Ishq Ki
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is where and when the shoot of the upcoming season would take place; contestants are expected to leave in the month of May?
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Manjari aka Ami Trivedi talks about the show, her character, Social media hate and more
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Manjari aka Ami Trivedi talks about the show, her character, Social media hate and more