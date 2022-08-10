From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

But no one can forget the legacy of the show, which started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra’s Akshara and Naitak, then moved on to Naira and Kartik’s love story, and now, finally, the legacy is being continued by Pranali and Harshad’s Akshara and Abhimanyu.



The show has always been about the love of family and how family plays into the picture. The show has been on air since 2009 and has been entertaining audiences for a decade and a half.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”



Over the years many actors have come and gone, like Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Medha Jambotakar, Kshitee Jog, and Parul Chauhan, and more have had the longest contribution to the show.



Since the show is so remarkable we thought let a long look back at this evolution of cast and story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:



The legacy of this show is so iconic and powerful. The name of the show continues to live on after a decade and more.

Who were your favorite cast members through the years?

Tell us in the comments below!



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!



ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Savior! Kairav comes to Muskaan's rescue